Aurora Life Sciences has a testing facility right here in Rockford and Michelle went to get tested for COVID antibodies! Dan and Dennis tell us what her results mean, and what more we can learn from our anitbody test.
To set up an appointment, please visit autoimmunetesting.com.
Michelle Gets Tested For COVID Antibodies with Aurora Life Science
