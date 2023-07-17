Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique started off her weekend by cheering on Michelle as she played in the Legends Celebrity Softball game at the Rockford Rivets stadium. Taminique said that the game was so entertaining and so much fun. After the game she went to a bon fire and met a ton of new people before she headed to a bar. Michelle had a jam-packed weekend that started for her on Thursday. Her nieces Ava and Madeline came to visit, and they spent their first night going out to eat at Greenfire and watching Footloose at Starlight Theatre. She also took them to Woodfire and got them special non-alcoholic drinks. On Friday night Michelle and her nieces spent a lot of time working on a puzzle. Then of course on Saturday Michelle played in the Legends Celebrity Softball Game. She says that her and JB Love from Q98.5 got into it multiple times throughout the game but ultimately his team came out on top. We would love to see how you spent your weekend by posting photos on our Facebook page.