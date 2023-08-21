Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We had so much on 815 Day and one thing we did was head downtown Rockford to ask people questions from the GDS Box of Questions. We saw some new faces and some familiar faces as they answered some of our questions. Our new friend Molly was asked if there is a simple life hack that everyone should know, and she said to always lay your clothes out the night before. Speaking of night, we asked Brent from Dairyhaus if he has a night routine, and he gave a very detailed response with his routine including things such as Star Trek: The Next Generation and ice cream. If you have an answer to any of our questions, we would love to hear them!