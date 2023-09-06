Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search to find the Stateline’s Best Bloody Mary is Whiskey’s Roadhouse in Rockford. Bar Manager for Whiskey’s Roadhouse Christy Stewart shows Michelle how she makes a Bloody Mary before letting her hit up their Bloody Mary bar to make her own. Christy shares that their Bloody Mary bar has everything you need to make a great Bloody Mary. The bar has bacon, cheese, hot sauce, pickle juice, celery, and more. Michelle brings up that Bloody Marys are not only good for football but it’s great for breakfast. Every Sunday, Whiskey’s Roadhouse has a full breakfast buffet that has beloved items like sausage and French toast. You can visit Whiskey’s Roadhouse at 3207 N Main St. Rockford Il, or you can check out their website at whiskeysroadhouse.com. If you think that Whiskey’s Roadhouse has the Stateline’s Best Bloody Mary, you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until 12:00pm Tuesday, September 12 at GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Whiskey’s Roadhouse