Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We hope you all had a wonderful Halloweekend, Michelle and Taminique are back to share how they spent theirs. Michelle started her weekend off with the Rockford IceHogs and she finished her weekend with some Halloween fun with her nephews. Taminique spent her weekend baking, making flower arrangements, watching a movie, and catching brunch with her friends. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!