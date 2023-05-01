Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off our search for the Stateline’s Best Tacos and our first stop is Cantina Tacos in downtown Rockford. Cantina Tacos started off as a food truck, but they now have an official store located at 117 S Main Street, Rockford, IL. Cantina Tacos makes all of their tortillas in house, and they offer services such as catering and delivery. Michelle is helping owner Aakash Patel make some Birria tacos and they are absolutely delicious! If you think that Cantina Tacos has the best tacos in the Stateline, you can vote for them here.