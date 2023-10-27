Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, we all know that Michelle Williams narrates Britney Spears’ audiobook and a recent clip from the audiobook is going viral. In the clip, Michelle Williams is doing an impression of Justin Timberlake and it is absolutely hilarious. In other Britney news, Britney gives nothing but praise to the Queen of Pop Madonna. Madonna is still the biggest female recording artist of all time and was recertified by Guiness World Records on Wednesday as the Biggest Selling Female Recording Artist of all time. Finally, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila just launched a new tequila called Pantalones Organic which in Spanish means organic pants. However, their entire ad is about going without pants. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.