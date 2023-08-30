Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Shondra Gottfred and Shonna Meyers from Midland States Bank are here for Game Day and to share how they are involved in the community! They both love being involved in the community and giving back to local non-profit organizations. They always do a couple of events each year including 815 Day. On 815 Day, Midland States Bank always has a bunch of volunteers that go out to interact with the community and to hand out goodies. They also do Kids Day where they giveaway backpack goodies. Shonna says that these types of events are important because it shows that they care about more than just money. Shondra says that they make the process of becoming a member as seamless as possible and their bank is full of people who want to help customers and cater to their needs. You can find the nearest Midland States Bank to you by checking out their website midlandsb.com. Of course, we had to play a money related game for Game Day so Michelle, Shondra, and Shonna are challenging each other to a money collecting game.