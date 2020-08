We're always looking for great products to help our viewers in the stateline. Lotus-Sustainables, a company dedicated to sustainable consumer products, have created a wonderful tool to make grocery shopping easier. Farzan and Jen, husband and wife duo, share their invention with us and how to use it. You can find one of these incredible bags on Amazon, or you can win the bag on our website this week - just head to our contest page on gooddaystateline.com.