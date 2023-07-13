Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Your votes have spoken and Udderly Delicious has been declared the winner of the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream. To celebrate we’re making mix and match ice cream cocktails using Rush Creek Distilling coffee and vanilla vodka with Udderly Delicious’ ice cream. Udderly Delicious manager Kim McMahon is proud of the ice cream partnership they have with Choco Shoppe in Madison Wisconsin. They also offer hot food like hot dogs and walking tacos. They are having their official grand opening for Udderly Delicious on July 30! It will be held from 3:00pm-7:00pm at 115 East Main St, Capron Illinois. There will be live music from Gary Beal Band and Screw City Jeeps 815 will be attending. You of course will be able to enjoy the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream while you’re there. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Illinois. You can visit them at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, IL or check them out at rushcreekdistilling.com.