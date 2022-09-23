Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Wednesday night was the season premiere of the ‘Masked Singer’ on FOX and at the end of the night a character must be unmasked. The Hedgehog was voted off and revealed to be legendary comedian Eric Idle. He is most known for being an integral part of the ‘Monty Python’ comedy group and was in films like ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ and ‘Monty Python and the Life of Brian.’ We’re talking to Eric tonight about his experience with pancreatic cancer and how his journey with cancer inspired him to join the ‘Masked Singer.’ Although you will no longer be able to see the talented and hilarious Eric Idle, you can catch all the episodes and surprising celebrity reveals of this season every Wednesday night on FOX.