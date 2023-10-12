Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Marketing Director for Rockford Public Library Bridget Finn couldn’t be more excited to introduce the newest RPL Artist in Residency Moon Dog Theatre. Nicholas Barelli is the founder of Moon Dog Theatre, and he shares that they are made up of local theatre artists producing art for the community. He has really learned how to make the most of what he has after working in theatres that have a lot of resources. Bridget says that Moon Dog Theatre has already had two amazing performances at the Black Box theater and since it had minimal costumes, sets, and props the focus was really on the acting. In addition to a 4-show season, Moon Dog Theatre is also working on doing workshops for library card holders. To learn more about the RPL Artist in Residency, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.