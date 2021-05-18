Mosquito Squad takes care of more than just mosquitoes

Good Day Stateline
Posted: / Updated:

There are plenty of bugs in the summer. Tom from Mosquito Squad is here to warn us about all of the pests that they consider harmful and how they can help rid your yard of these bugs this summer! Now is the time to schedule an appointment! Book yours at mosquitosquad.com or call
815-977-7966.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See’s Candies + App Card Giveaway

See's Candies + App Card Giveaway
Michelle Abraham

Facebook Instagram YouTube