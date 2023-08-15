Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re still celebrating 815 Day and Erik Carlson from Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery is sharing how their business ties back to the origins of Rockford. Erik says that a long time ago, the founders of Rockford needed rope to go across the Rock River, but they couldn’t find any. Their solution was to return to where downtown Rockford sits today to plant a field of hemp to make their own rope. He says that as a hemp company he loves working in a city with a hemp backstory. Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery offers hemp infused bakery items and coffee. You can check them out online at mrsbuckbee.com or you can visit them 275 Deane Dr, Rockford Illinois.

Sponsored By Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery