Murder Mystery with Mahoney Final Clue

You have all been sending in your submission guesses to solve the Murder Mystery with Mahoney. This time, the perp left a note! Solve the clues and enter your answer by Halloween, Oct. 31st. One lucky winner will receive our GDS spooktacular prize pack which includes: A bottle of wine from Timber Hill Winery, a scented candle from Wolf Hollow Gift Shoppe, a special Halloween craft box from Crate Joy, assorted popcorn, and GDS swag. You can find all the clues and suspects on gooddaystateline.com, just click on the Murder Mystery box!