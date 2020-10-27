Murder Mystery with Mahoney Final Clue

You have all been sending in your submission guesses to solve the Murder Mystery with Mahoney. This time, the perp left a note! Solve the clues and enter your answer by Halloween, Oct. 31st. One lucky winner will receive our GDS spooktacular prize pack which includes: A bottle of wine from Timber Hill Winery, a scented candle from Wolf Hollow Gift Shoppe, a special Halloween craft box from Crate Joy, assorted popcorn, and GDS swag. You can find all the clues and suspects on gooddaystateline.com, just click on the Murder Mystery box!

Michelle Abraham
