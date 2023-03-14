Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry and tonight we are at Murphy’s Pub and Grill in Rockford. Manager Aydin Coffey shares that his favorite part about Murphy’s is the family environment and even though he isn’t biologically related he still feels like a part of the family. They are serving up delicious cod with house made coleslaw and seasoned fries. If you believe that Murphy’s Pub and Grill has the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm March 21st here. If you want to get your hands on these amazing dishes you can visit them at 510 S Perryville Rd in Rockford.