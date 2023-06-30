Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford is great organization in Rockford that strives to educate and inspire the youth through music. Kevin Schwitters from The Rock and Roll Institute and Jonathan ‘Twwinky’ Sutherland from Neighbors Bar and Grill are telling everyone about an awesome event going on next weekend!

It is called the 1st annual John P. McCallum Jr Music Memorial Benefit. It is happening on July 8, 2023, from 2:00-11:00pm at Neighbors Bar and Grill in Loves Park.

This event will raise money for The Rock and Roll Institute so that people like Kevin can continue to serve the community. There’s going to be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, silent auctions, food, and live music. Some of the bands include TBD, Floyd & Associates, Rock N Roll Camp Kids, Rat Baxter, and Trash 80’s.

There is a $10 admission fee that includes food and all live bands. To learn more about the Rock and Roll Institute, please visit rocknrollinstitute.com. We’re also Air Frying pasta chips for Air Fry Day! Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

– 2 cups farfalle pasta

– 1 tbs olive oil

– ½ cup parmesan cheese

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp Italian seasoning

– ½ tsp salt

Directions

– Boil pasta for 8 min

– Preheat air fryer for 400 degrees

– Transfer pasta into a bowl and drizzle with olive oil

– Stir in garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and salt

– Cook in air fryer for 5 minutes; flip and cook 2 minutes more