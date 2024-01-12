Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For parents who are considering homeschooling, it might be difficult to know where to start. That is why Erin Konz and Tiffany Webb have teamed up to create Narrow Gate Learning to serve as a resource for homeschooling. They believe in meeting a child where they’re at to assess their learning to give them the best chance at success. They offer helpful packets and resources to help parents homeschool their child. To check out more from Narrow Gate Learning you can find them on Facebook at Narrow Gate Learning. For Air Fry Day we made a delicious baked brie pastry which would make the perfect winter snack. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Baked Brie Puff Pastry

Ingredients

Wheel of brie cheese (about 8-10 ounces)

Sheet of puff pastry dough

Fruit preserves – apricot preserves, raspberry, or fig jam work well

Chopped nuts – such as almonds or pecans

Large egg – acts as the egg wash

Directions

Set your air fryer to 375 degrees F and allow it to preheat while you prepare the brie.

If your brie wheel comes in a rind, you can leave it intact for a more rustic look, or you can carefully remove the top layer to expose the creamy interior. Place brie in the center of the puff pastry sheet.

​Spoon the fruit preserves over the brie, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top, allowing them to stick to the preserves.

Gently fold the puff pastry over the brie, ensuring it covers the cheese entirely. Trim any excess pastry and press the edges to seal the seams. You can get creative with shapes or keep it simple for an elegant presentation.

Brush the beaten egg over the top of the puff pastry. This will give your baked brie a beautiful golden-brown finish.

Carefully transfer the wrapped brie to the air fryer basket. Cook for 12-15 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown and crispy. Keep an eye on it to prevent overcooking.

Remove the air-fried baked brie from the air fryer and let it rest for 1-2 minutes. Place it on a serving platter and surround it with crackers or slices of baguette for dipping into your gooey cheese.