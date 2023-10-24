Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Senior Outreach Coordinator for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Gerardo Huerta and kidney patient Ricardo Miranda are here tonight to talk about the importance of Kidney Disease Awareness for people of color. They are also excited for an awesome event going on this weekend at Rock Valley College. Gerardo shares that people of color are 1.3x more likely to have kidney failure and that people of color are more likely to deal with chronic disease. Kidney disease can go undetected so that is why he believes it is so important to bring awareness to the communities that need it most. The event this weekend is called Viviendo con Enfermedad Renal y Trasplante and its purpose is to help the community identify and live with kidney disease. The event will be held in Spanish, and it is free to attend. There will be a panel of doctors speaking to educate on kidney disease. It will be held this Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 8:30am-2:00pm at Rock Valley College. To learn more, you can head to their website at nkfi.org/viviendo-rockford.

Sponsored By National Kidney Foundation of Illinois