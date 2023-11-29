Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re thrilled to be celebrating 700 episodes of Good Day Stateline tonight and we have the perfect way to celebrate. Nestle Toll House Cookies has added a grown-up twist on Santa’s milk and cookies with the cookie shot glasses. Each kit comes with everything you need to make the cookie shots along with a $25 gift card to buy alcohol to put in them. You have your chance to get a kit of your own by entering the Nestle Toll House Cookie Shot Kit giveaway. The sweepstakes runs until December 8th so you don’t want to miss your chance to win! These are perfect for holiday gatherings and kids can join in on fun if you replace the alcohol with milk. You can enter to win at tollhousecookieshot.com.