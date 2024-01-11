Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Student loans is the cause for a lot of financial stress in the country, but a new federal law can help make paying back loans easier. DVP of Corporate benefits and Wellness at Abbott, Diego Martinez shares that a new provision in the Secure 2.0 Act can be a great benefit for employees with student loans. Abbott started a program in 2018 called Freedom 2 Save which helps employees pay their student loans, contribute to their retirement, and achieve financial freedom. For example, if an employee puts 2% of their pay towards student loan repayment the company with make a 5% match into their 401k each year. Abbott recently launched a Freedom 2 Save blueprint to help other companies implement similar programs to help their employees. For more information, head to their website at Freedom2Save.Abbott.