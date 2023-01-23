Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s organization week and we have the perfect way to organize for your next trip. The Rollink suitcase is a collapsible suitcase that folds flat and grows to 2in thick. It’s durable, water resistant, and has a built in TSA approved lock. Rollink suitcase also comes with a 3-year warranty and makes for a great carry on.

We’re also trying the Purggo Air Freshener. This air freshener is made of 100% bamboo charcoal, and it absorbs and eliminates odor. It’s natural, fragrance free, and lasts 365 days in the car.

To maintain the Purggo, place under direct sunlight for one hour every few months and the sunlight will remove excess moisture.

