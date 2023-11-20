Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

TV personality and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia is back to host season two of the USA show ‘Barmageddon.’ Nikki says that she is so blessed, and she feels that she has the best job in the world. She says that she works with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly who are just amazing. In tonight’s episode, they’re headed to Nashville to visit Blake’s bar. Nikki points out that everyone loves a husband-and-wife faceoff, and she loved seeing Blake Shelton get so competitive with Gwen Stefani. Nikki shares that filming the show is such a blast and everyone on set has the best time. When asked what her favorite part of Thanksgiving, she says that she loves spending time with her family, and she always makes her famous cheesy rice. You can catch ‘Barmageddon’ Monday nights at 11:00/10:00c on USA.