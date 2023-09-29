Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation is continuing their mission to help bring hope and joy to young adults with another Nik’s Home Run. The event will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 and Kelli Ritschel Boehle along with Tammy English are sharing all the exciting details for the event. Nik’s Home Run is being held at Rivets Stadium and the gates open at 8:00am. The event starts at 9:00am and registration can be done by heading to their website nikolasritschelfoundation.org. Kelli and Tammy are also helping us make Cinnamon Apple Bombs for Air Fry Day. Make sure to check out our recipe below and if you have a favorite air fryer recipe, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.

Ingredients

¼ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ¼ cups peeled, cored, and chopped apples

1 (16.3 ounce) package refrigerated biscuit dough

avocado oil cooking spray

Directions

Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper and preheat to 325 degrees F

Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Place apples into another bowl and top with 1 tablespoon of cinnamon-sugar mixture. Set aside.

Separate each biscuit into 2, for a total of 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a 5-inch circle.

Place 1 tablespoon of the apples onto each round and pinch to seal. Roll into a ball and place seam side-down in the basket, making sure they are not touching. Spray with avocado oil and air fry until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn balls over and air fry for an additional 4 to 6 minutes. Cook in batches if necessary.

Remove from air fryer, spray with avocado oil, and roll in remaining sugar-cinnamon mixture.