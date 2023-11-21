Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Eyewitness News Anchor Mimi Murphy is with us tonight to tell us all about Remarkable Women. Mimi explains that Remarkable Women invites the public to nominate a remarkable woman in their community. Out of all the nominations, four winners will be picked and one winner out of that four will be flown to Los Angeles California for the Remarkable Women awards event. The local winner will receive $1000 to go to the charity of their choice but the Remarkable Woman of the Year will receive $10,000 to give to the charity of their choice. November 30 is the last day to send in nominations. To nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life, head to mystateline.com under the community tab. Mimi and Michelle are also getting to know each other with some of the Thanksgiving questions from Table Topics. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

