We want to know the awesome things our local teachers are up to! Tonight, we’re checking in with North Boone Upper Elementary School teacher Lexi Booth to hear about her work with SEL. Lexi is a building SEL interventionist which means she works with students on SEL. SEL stands for Social Emotional Learning which helps kids identify and work through emotions. Lexi shares that she grew up in a time where kids were expected to hide their emotions so she’s glad to get to help kids with their emotions rather than closing them off. If you know a local teacher who is doing awesome things, email us at gds@fox39.com.