Kicking things off tonight, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North has just debuted her stage name. Her name is listed as North Interlude on Kanye’s new album Vultures. Also tonight, Simone Biles is sick of being asked if she’s pregnant online and she released a statement asking for the comments to stop. Finally, while we don’t have a full NSYNC reunion tour, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone got together to perform at a New York holiday party for over 350 people. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.