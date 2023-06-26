Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer has just started but it is also time to start thinking about the upcoming school year. Alpine Academy is open for enrollment almost always, but Alpine Academy Director Scott Dabson says that right now is a great time to enroll before the school year starts. Scott is very excited because he shares that they are working on including junior high grades into their curriculum. Alpine Academy also started their Thunderland Camp two weeks ago and it is going great! Scott loves that these kids get to have fun but also still learn during their summer break. Alpine Academy starts their school year about two weeks earlier than other local schools, but they also get out of school earlier. They recently had their 2023 Alpine Annual Picnic, and it was a great success! To learn more about how to enroll your child at Alpine Academy of Rockford, head to alpineacademyofrockford.com.