Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

A few weeks ago, we shared that Justin Timberlake teased everyone on Instagram with a picture of JC Chasez in the studio and now there are rumors that NSYNC will be teaming up for the latest Trolls movie. NSYNC haven’t released a song together since 2001 so this is a big deal for NSYNC fans. Also tonight, Britney Spears has finally shared her thoughts on her divorce with Sam Asghari. She said that ‘6 years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but I’m not here to explain why because it’s nobody’s business.’ Finally, tonight, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are releasing songs on the same day but instead of competing, they’re promoting each other. The two of them grew up together on the Disney Channel and the tweets they’ve been sharing are very nostalgic. Make sure to check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.