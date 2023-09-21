Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

NSYNC makes headlines once again. The boy band made their reunion debut as guests on the latest episode of Hot Ones. The episode marks their first official interview since they announced their new song. Also trending tonight, Gwen Stefani might be a fortune teller. John Legend revealed on The Today Show Gwen Stefani had a dream last December that Chrissy Teign was holding two babies around the same age, and now Chrissy Teign and John Legend have two babies near the same age. It wouldn’t be Instachat if we didn’t mention Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift gave us the titles of four out of five tracks that will be on ‘Taylor’s Version’ of 1989.