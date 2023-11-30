Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Last night was another exciting episode of The Masked Singer on FOX39 and the latest contestant to be unmasked was Ashley Parker Angel. Ashley rose to fame with the boyband O-Town, but he also went on to play big parts in Hairspray and Wicked on Broadway. He is a big fan of The Masked Singer so naturally he was ecstatic about getting the offer to be on the show. Jenny McCarthey managed to guess who Ashley was before the final performance. Ashley thinks that the clue that gave it away was the clue about working out. Outside of music Ashley has his own health and wellness company called High Level. You can continue to watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.