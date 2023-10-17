Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie became quite the iconic duo after starring in Barbie this past summer and it looks like they’ll be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The movie will be a nod to the original Ocean’s 11 movie with Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis Junior. Also tonight, Seth Rogen is now a model for UGGs. The new campaign includes Seth with the “Abominable UGGman.” Finally, the Taylor Swift Eras Concert Film brought in almost $93 million in the opening weekend. It is the fifth largest opening of any theatrical release this year and it is the highest grossing concert film of all time. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.