Olivia Rodrigo took the music world by storm when she released her debut album ‘Sour’ in 2021 and now she is finally releasing new music! She announced that she is releasing her single ‘Vampire’ on June 30. Speaking of new music, Paul McCartney says that they are using AI technology to put John Lennon’s voice on a new recording of a demo that will be released this year. Lastly, Sean Hayes is launching a third podcast called ‘Just Jack and Will.’ Check out these stories and more by following us on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.