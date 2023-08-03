Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Nobody wants to think about needing a funeral home, but Olson Funeral and Cremation Services has been helping people through their worst days for 5 generations. Director of Community Outreach Janine Idstein shares how they strive to take care of the community even when they aren’t needed. Janine is proud of their large community outreach because she wants to know the families and people in the community. She is also proud that Olson Funeral and Cremation Services is the oldest family-owned business in Winnebago County. To learn more about Olson Funeral and Cremation Services you can check them out online at olsonfh.com or you can visit them at 1001 2nd Ave, Rockford, Il. We’re also making Vanilla Sky cocktails for Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling. Check out our recipe below!

Vanilla Sky

(serves 2)

4 oz Vanilla Vodka

2 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Vanilla Syrup

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Combine ingredients into shaker.

2. Shake until well chilled.

3. Pour into glasses filled with ice.

Sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling