Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re cleaning out your closets and find craft supplies you don’t need anymore, donate them to the Rockford Public Library for the 2023 Craft Swap! You can donate your supplies and then on April 8th you can head to the Church Street Interim Library to check out the craft supplies you can grab. Check out more info at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.