Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We have a cool event coming up on December 10th at the Nordland Center in Rockford called 815 Shorts. It’s a screening of local short films and a screening of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film tour. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. You can get tickets now at plussevencompany.com/815shorts.