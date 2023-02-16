MyStateline.com
by: Sydney Jason
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 05:30 PM CST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 02:03 PM CST
Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—
A brand new show is premiering tonight on FOX39 called Animal Control. This show stars Joel McHale and he portrays a former cop who is now an animal control officer. You can catch the premiere tonight at 8pm on FOX39.
