Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Did you know that candy can be used as a pre-workout? A ton of Tik Tokers have been posting videos of them using sour candy as a pre-workout and according to some fitness trainers, it makes some sense. They share that the goal of any pre-workout is to spike your blood sugar quickly and candy accomplishes the same thing. While it may not be very healthy, it might be able to help you work out longer.