It’s the day after Valentine’s Day which means it is now time to get your hands on some discounted candy. The most famous Valentine’s Day candy has to be the conversation hearts. Brach’s has been making the conversation hearts we all know since the 1950’s and this year they have made ‘Friends’ themed conversation hearts. It includes new flavors such as watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, and pineapple. It also includes iconic ‘Friends’ phrases like ‘How you Doin?’. We also have the cordyceps mushroom gummies from Fungies. Fungies took all the health benefits of functional mushrooms and put them into a gummy vitamin. You can get your hands on these vitamins on eatfungies.com