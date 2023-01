Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you have ever struggled with anxiety or mindfulness then maybe you have heard of the 5-4-3-2-1 method. This method requires identifying 5 things you can see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can see, and 1 thing you can taste. Try it out and let us know if it makes you feel relaxed!