Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK went head-to-head with Michelle to see who would win the Oscars. Based on last night’s results, Michelle is declared the winner! She got all 6 categories correct and Lenny got 3 correct. Our friend Emily from 97ZOK will be helping us out to make sure Lenny eats some spicy noodles. How many did you get correct?