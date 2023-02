Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday and that means it’s time to load up on Packzis. We asked you the best places to get Packzis in Rockford and you said

By The Dozen Bakery

Woodman’s

Meijer

Valli Produce, Raspberry, Lemon, Strawberry and Bavarian Cream

Mobil on N. Main

Walmart

Schnucks

Roll N Donuts in Belvidere

Penquin Foods