Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Everyone loves eating s’mores, but have you ever thought of drinking one? Pepsi jumped on the s’mores bandwagon this fall with their limited edition Pepsi S’mores collection. There are three mini cans in the collection, each with a different flavor… you guessed it, one is chocolate, one is marshmallow and one is graham cracker. Pepsi also sent over recipes to mix and match the flavors. The recipes are called, ‘The Classic,’ ‘Marshmallow is for Lovers,’ and ‘For the Graham.’ Michelle’s best friend Lori Williams, stopped by to try the flavor concoctions with her and they were both pleasantly surprised they actually enjoyed drinking the s’mores! You can follow Pepsi on social media to hear about all of their new products.