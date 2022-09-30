Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Skincare routines have changed drastically through the years but most recently we have been seeing a lot of long routines. However, dermatologists are advising not to use every single product every single night. They aren’t saying you have to stop using any products, just that you should try to cycle them. For example, have one night be for exfoliation, one night for retinol and so on and so forth. Might be worth a shot if you find yourself becoming exhausted from a lengthy skincare routine.