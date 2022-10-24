Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Our fan of the week question is now live, and we are asking you what is your favorite holiday? Get those answers in for your chance to be our fan of the week. There’s also an awesome show called ‘This is my Brave’ that has been going all over the country and has recently stopped in Dekalb Il. The show focuses on mental health and allows people to share their stories on overcoming depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, sexual assault, alcoholism, and so much more. You can learn more at Thisismybrave.org.