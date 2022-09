Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It would make sense to believe that the way to find the best restaurant would be to find the one with the most five-star reviews, right? Well, according to Tik Tok, the best way to find a great Chinese restaurant is to find the restaurant with the most three and a half stars. The logic is that Chinese restaurants with that score have the most authentic food. It is also believed that Chinese restaurants with higher ratings come from the atmosphere rather than the food.