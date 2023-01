Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If it’s been a while since you’ve cleaned out your closet, then you might want to try out a ‘try on day.’ A try on day is where you take everything out of your closet, and you set some time to try everything on. It is encouraged to make sure to have good lighting, hair done, and makeup done. The objective of this is to create a better evaluation of what clothes to keep and what clothes to give away.