Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Oprah and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have put together a charity fund for those affected by the Maui fires. The People’s Fund Maui launched yesterday with Oprah and The Rock making an initial donation of $10 million. They also announced that every adult resident who lives in the affected area is eligible to receive $1200 to help them get through the recovery. Also tonight, some people are wondering if Selena Gomez may have broken SAG-AFTRA strike rules after she posted a video briefly on Instagram. The video was from the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and she captioned the video ‘Missing and Wanting.’ Finally, Adam Sandler’s new movie ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ is officially his highest rated movie. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.