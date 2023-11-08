Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Oscar Mike Foundation was created in 2011 and their mission is to give independence back to disabled veterans through sports. Mason Symons is a U.S. Army Veteran, and he shares that when a veteran is freshly injured and loses the purpose, they felt from the military it can be hard which is why the Oscar Mike Foundation uses adaptive sports to help veterans feel that purpose again. Mason says that the foundation gives him purpose every day and he’s grateful to be able to help other veterans the same way he was helped. He plays wheelchair rugby and he’s on the national team heading to Chile next week to try and make it to the 2024 Paralympics. To learn more about the Oscar Mike Foundation, you can check out their website at oscarmike.org. Mason is also playing a game of ‘escape ball’ with Michelle for Game Day. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!