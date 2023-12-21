Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Oxford Dictionary announced their word of the year for 2023 and the word of the year is 'rizz.' According to the Oxford Dictionary, rizz is a noun defined as 'style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic partner.' It comes from the word charisma and Taminique explains how to use the word to Michelle. Let us know if you have heard Oxford's 2023 word or if you have used it yourself.